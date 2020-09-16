Two Ellington high school students test positive for COVID-19

Dr. Scott Nicol said they learned of several people from the same family tested positive for the virus. Two of those people attend Ellington High School. Nicol added the school administration does not believe the students contracted the virus from a school setting.

"We also want to take this moment to remind all of our families to review the daily health screening document below. It is preferred that families err on the side of caution when deciding whether or not to send children to school if symptoms develop. This screening should happen each day with your child prior to sending them to school. You may always contact our nursing staff if you have questions or concerns.," said Nicol in a written statement.