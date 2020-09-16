Two Waterbury High School students test positive for COVID-19

The Superintendent of schools says two students at Kennedy High School tested positive for the virus. In-person classes are canceled through September 18.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Another school in Connecticut has said students have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday night, the Waterbury Superintendent of Schools Dr. Verna Ruffin said two students at Kennedy High School tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, in-person classes were canceled through Friday, September 18.

Dr. Ruffin said the administration has planned for this scenario and in-person classes are set to resume on Monday, September 21.

The students have been told to quarantine and a contact trace was started. The contact tracing team is identifying close contacts and making sure people are notified.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and working with the city health department. We will continue to provide you the latest information as it develops. If you have any concerns or questions regarding this particular case, please contact your child’s Principal," said Ruffin in a written statement.