UConn announces changes for the spring semester

MANSFIELD, Conn. — The University of Connecticut announced changes to the spring semester Friday afternoon.

In a letter to the UConn community, Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Carl Lejuez said the changes were due to COVID-19 and the virus' unpredictability.

"Because we cannot know right now what the COVID-19 conditions will be in the spring, our best approach is to model our decisions for the next semester on what we have done for the fall," said Lejuez. "With that in mind, student, faculty, and staff leaders have been hard at work reviewing plans and making decisions for how we will proceed with the spring semester."

Spring break will be pushed back for students to April 11 to 17, 2021. It previously scheduled to start on March 14 and end on March 20. The first and last two weeks of the spring semester will be conducted remotely.

All on-campus students at Storrs and Stamford locations must participate in a re-entry testing at the start of the semester. They will also be required to quarantine for two weeks in the residence halls as they did in August.

"The last several months have been difficult for each of us in different ways; however, in that time I have also seen countless examples of our community working together and looking out for each other. I am proud to be a part of UConn Nation alongside each of you as we navigate unprecedented challenges," said Lejuez.

As of October 9, UConn Storrs has 11 positive cased of COVID-19. The school reports this is the lowest number of cases since mid-August.