UConn bans Phi Gamma Delta fraternity over hazing incidents

MANSFIELD, Conn. — The University of Connecticut has banned a fraternity for repeated hazing incidents, including one at a pledge event in February when a student was hospitalized with severe alcohol intoxication.

UConn spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz said Tuesday that Phi Gamma Delta was permanently expelled on Sept. 30. The international chapter of the fraternity says it doesn't tolerate hazing and is investigating the UConn chapter.

School officials say the student who was hospitalized had a blood-alcohol level that was four times the legal limit for driving.