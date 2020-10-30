UConn bars students from off-campus events amid virus spike

MANSFIELD, Conn. — The University of Connecticut has ordered residential students in Storrs to stay away from all off-campus social gatherings until the middle of next week amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Twelve of those were from students, including nine who live off-campus. UConn Dean of Students Eleanor Daugherty sent an email Friday saying that anyone living on campus and caught attending an off-campus party over the Halloween weekend will be subject to school discipline. She said the prohibition does not include voting.