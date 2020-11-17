UConn Board of Trustees expected to discuss COVID-19 student testing for spring semester

The Board of Trustees are expected to discuss and vote on contract with 3 medical services providers to continue with COVID-19 testing for students.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — The UConn Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet Wednesday, November 18 at 8 AM to discuss COVID-19 testing for students.

A spokesperson for the university said on Tuesday, the board is expected to discuss and vote on contracts with three medical services providers to carry on with COVID-19 student testing for the spring semester. This would include re-entry testing for students moving back into the dorms in January.

UConn Storrs has experienced an outbreak of COVID-19 with multiple dorms being placed in quarantine. As of Tuesday, November 17, there are currently 65 cases of COVID-19 at the Storrs campus.

