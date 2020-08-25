UConn freshman offers inside look at COVID college experience

Off-campus gatherings in other universities in the country have lead to spikes in cases. UConn is trying to make sure that doesn't happen there.

MANSFIELD, Conn. — Students at the University of Connecticut gave FOX61 a closer look at what their quarantine period has been like ahead of classes starting next Monday.

UConn has significantly reduced the on-campus population for the fall semester, not permitting out-of-state students who are only enrolled in online courses to live in university housing.

These measures are in place as some other universities across the country are moving classes back online after seeing a spike in cases because of off-campus gatherings.

Freshman Patrick Goode said he feels safe on campus so far after having to take a COVID-19 test before moving onto campus and undergoing a two-week quarantine period.

"I mean it's different, but we'll get through it. UConn stuck to their plan for the most part. Pretty open about everything. No gaggers, really. It's been pretty transparent as we've gone through it," said Goode.

Local police and state police are stepping up enforcement around the UConn campus.

State troopers conducted 162 patrol checks on Saturday night alone at known party houses and off-campus apartments.