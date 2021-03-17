UConn to hold 2021 Commencement ceremonies in-person: Sec'y Cardona to speak virtually to class

Virtual Commencement will be Saturday, May 8, while in-person ceremonies will be held over the course of the week at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field.

MANSFIELD, Conn. — UConn President, Tom Katsouleas announced on Wednesday the university's plans for 2021 Commencement.

According to a release, UConn will celebrate commencement this spring with both in-person and virtual ceremonies – for the Class of 2021 and the Class of 2020.

In-person ceremonies will be held over the week of May 8-12, at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

A virtual Commencement ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 8 at 1 p.m. for all Class of 2021 graduates.

Officials announced U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will address graduates at the virtual ceremony.

We can't wait to come together to celebrate our #UConn21 & #UConn20 graduates with in-person commencement ceremonies at @PWStadium in May! 🎓



— UConn (@UConn) March 17, 2021

Katsouleas says the decision comes after university officials consulted experts who have been on the forefront of managing UConn’s response to the pandemic, along with DPH.

"As has been true since the start of the pandemic, our two guiding principles are safety and choice, which is why the in-person ceremonies will also be livestreamed," he wrote.

However, the current plans depend on continued progress with regards to the pandemic.