UConn launches COVID-19 Dashboard

The site was released on Wednesday to show the university's COVID-19 testing, positivity rate, and those who contracted the virus.

MANSFIELD, Conn. — The University of Connecticut released its COVID-19 Dashboard as a way to show its COVID-19 statistics. The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon.

The website shows the number of on-campus students tested for COVID-19, the students who tested positive, the positivity rate, and the current students who have the virus.

UConn had a slight uptick in positive cases with three more students testing positive Wednesday for COVID-19. There are now eight students in the Storrs campus who are confirmed to have the virus. The overall positivity rate of UConn is 0.16%.

As for off-campus students, there have been three commuter students who have tested positive for the virus. There are also two staff members confirmed to have the virus.

The university has prepared isolation beds for students at Storrs to quarantine them from the rest of the student body.

UConn is also working with the Governor's office to support Mansfield in approving a local ordinance that would ban gatherings of 25 people or more. Many UConn students rent off-campus properties.