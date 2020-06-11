Universities Raising COVID Alerts to Warn Students of State's Infection Rate

It's been a year like no other for college students around the state. They have been balancing hybrid learning, with COVID guidelines and much uncertainty.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — As the state rolls back into phase 2.1, everyone is taking notice. Universities are no exception. Some are upping their COVID alerts in order to continue to keep the spread contained.

"It’s definitely been a crazy, crazy year," said University of New Haven Junior Christopher Lapointe.

It's been a year like no other for college students around the state. They have been balancing hybrid learning, with COVID guidelines and much uncertainty.

"We’re so close to the end of semester and a lot of kids don’t want to go home right now. We’re just so close to the end of it," said UNH Sophomore Matt Major.

The University of New Haven announced a yellow COVID Alert to warn students of the state’s rise in cases. The change has not stopped In-person classes, but it has suspended shuttle services to downtown New Haven.

"Everything’s really the same," said Lapointe. "They’re just really trying to decrease traffic going in and out of the University."

Yale University has also upped its COVID Alert status to yellow. They too are encouraging students to limit travel off-campus and keep gatherings virtual.

"Now especially as it gets to the colder months and the holiday spirit starts to wash over us, people want to go out," said Yale University Graduate student Thomas Stovall. "It’s kind of unfortunate but we have to make sure that we protect our community first and foremost."

Students say a vast majority of their fellow classmates are taking things seriously. The last thing they want is to go home early.

"We have a good 90% to 95% of the campus that’s really taking this seriously and adhering by the rules, but it only takes a few to send us on a bad path," said Major.