University of New Haven dorm in quarantine due to COVID-19

In a letter to the university's community, all residents in Winchester Hall are being required to quarantine in their rooms due to the virus.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — A residence hall at the University of New Haven is under quarantine due to COVID-19.

In a letter to the university's community, all residents of the Winchester Hall are being required to quarantine in their rooms. This action is in response to the potential exposure to several people who tested positive for the virus.

UNH's administration said the action was necessary due to an "unauthorized large-scale gathering" over the weekend. A person who went to the gathering later tested positive for COVID-19.

As of October 6, UNH has reported 7 on-campus cases in the last 24 hours and five of those cases are from Winchester Hall.

The students impacted must quarantine for 14 days and will be restricted from going to in-person classes or other university facilities. The students in quarantine will be tested while in quarantine. Anyone who breaks the quarantine will receive disciplinary action from the University.

BREAKING - The U of New Haven has put an entire dorm into Quarantine. In the last 24 hours, 7 students have tested positive for COVID, 5 of which live in Winchester Hall. UNH says a large weekend gathering may be the cause. All students in the hall will quarantine for 14 days. — Dave Puglisi (@DavePuglisiTV) October 6, 2020

"Now is not the time to let our guard down. We must all remain vigilant. As we have seen at many other schools in our state and region, an increase in cases could threaten on-campus operations. To be clear, the actions of a few could put the remainder of the semester at risk," said administrators in a joint statement.