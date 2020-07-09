Valley Regional High School to be closed September 8,9 after to students test positive for COVID-19

The school made the announcement on their website Monday saying they "are following protocol."

DEEP RIVER, Conn. — The Valley Regional High School(VRHS) announced it will be closed for September 8 and 9 to students and non-essential staff.

The school district said through a letter on their website on Monday, the decision is a result of two students tested positive for COVID-19. The school said they "are following protocol."

The local health department and the individual families were called by school officials to assess the situation. The Department of Health was also called to help determine an appropriate course of action.

"Our local health departments need time to conduct contact tracing and to confirm that numerous attempts are made to reach all of the people who may have been in close contact with each of the confirmed cases. During the school closure, we will implement our deep cleaning protocols at Valley Regional High School, to prepare the building for the safe return of students and staff," said VRHS is a written statement.

Students and staff will start distance learning for Tuesday and Wednesday. The closure also impacts school day and after school/extracurricular activities.

In-person classes for students will restart on September 10 unless otherwise notified. VRHS is working with the impacted families and students to develop support and plans.

Class at other schools in the area like, John Winthrop Middle School, Chester Elementary School, Deep River Elementary School, and Essex Elementary School, will remain open.

VRHS reminded parents and guardians to inform their child's school immediately if their child tests positive for COVID-19.

