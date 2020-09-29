Waterbury Arts Magnet School to move to distance learning through September 30

WATERBURY, Conn. — The Waterbury Arts Magnet School will be moving to distance learning Tuesday after a member of the school community tested positive for COVID-19.
The Superintendent told parents Monday evening, a staff member tested positive for the virus. The decision to move from its current hybrid model to distance learning came after consultation with the city health department.
All Waterbury Arts Magnet School students will be distance learn through Wednesday, September 30. In-person classes will begin again on Thursday, October 1.
Contract tracing began immediately and the school will be cleaned and disinfected thoroughly.
The Superintendent added the COVID-positive staff member has been instructed to stay at home and self-isolate for 10 days.