Waterbury Public Schools to return to hybrid learning model for Feb. 1

A letter to the Waterbury School Community was released on Monday. Students will continue to follow social distancing and mask rules.

WATERBURY, Conn — In a letter to the Waterbury Public Schools Community, it was announced students will be returning to their hybrid learning model on Monday, February 1.

The decision was made through collaboration with Mayor Neil O'Leary, the City of Waterbury Department of Public Health, and the Board of Education after review the recent health data from the City and Connecticut.

Students coming back to the classroom will have to continue to follow COVID-19 rules such as wearing masks and social distancing. They will also continue to follow their same daily start and end times and will be in class for half-days, Monday through Friday.

High School sports programs will continue per the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) guidelines. These specific details will be communicated through each school's administration and Athletic Director.

The Food Service Department will continue to give students learning virtually their meals, which will be available for pickup Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Below are the schools offering the meals: