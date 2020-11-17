Waterbury Public schools to switch to remote learning starting on November 17

The superintendent of schools made the announcement Monday. Waterbury students are expected to return on Jan. 19.

WATERBURY, Conn. — On Monday Waterbury Public schools made an announcement regarding classes for the rest of 2020.

The Superintendent of Waterbury Public Schools Dr. Verna Ruffin said that based on the rising COVID-19 cases all students will be moving to virtual learning starting Tuesday, November 17.

Dr. Ruffin said the administration hoped to keep students in a hybrid model for the next week and a half but could not due to COVID-19. Students are scheduled to return on January 19 to a hybrid model. However, Dr. Ruffin added this date is impacted by COVID-19 trends in the state.

"Please understand that the date of return will rely heavily on local health trends and the guidance we receive from the city’s Department of Public Health," said Dr. Ruffin. "While safeguarding the importance of student access to in-person schooling, social-emotional and nutritional needs is paramount, the health and safety of our students and staff continue to be our highest priority."

Waterbury students will be able to get their belongs starting Wednesday, November 19 through November 24. School principals will be sending out more details on the retrieval schedule to their students.

Staff will continue to report to their places of work and be available to help students and work with their colleagues while social distancing and mask protocols.

On November 17, "grab and go" breakfast and lunch at all school sites from 9 AM to 11:30 AM. The following schools will continue to offer an afternoon pick-up from 1 PM to 3 PM through November 24.