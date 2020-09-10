West Hartford planning on sending elementary students back into the classroom on October 21

The Superintendent cited the decision was in part of a large decline in COVID-19 cases throughout the town.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Superintendent Thomas Moore sent a letter to the West Hartford community Friday, announcing good news.

Moore said the state's report for the town showing COVID-19 spread in West Hartford declined significantly. The spread was now 5 cases per 100,000. Moore continued by saying he met with the West Hartford/Bloomfield Health Department and agreed to move on from the "pause" from last week.

Administrators are planning to have elementary school students return to the classroom.

Moore said the town wants to confirm its numbers with the state and watch it next week. He added it was administrators' expectation to have elementary students return to school on October 21.

School principals will send schedules and procedures to parents and guardians next week. Anyone who chose to remote learn will not see a shift. Students remote learning will see slight changes in the offered specials to help with the shared staffing and changes in teacher schedules.

Moore said administrators are working on changes to the hybrid model, and plans of a possible return, for the secondary level. Either change could happen around election day. More information and plans will follow as West Hartford examines secondary trends across Connecticut.