Weston Public School district goes online following COVID-19 case

Officials said this is not the district's first case and will spend Monday conducting more contact tracing.
Big empty classroom at modern school

WESTON, Conn. — The Weston Public Schools district will be learning online Monday following a COVID-19 case. 

The town announced that the positive case was a student a Hurlbutt Elementary School. All students from Hurlbutt Elementary School, Weston Intermediate School, Weston Middle School, and Weston High School will be learning online for Monday. 

Officials said the closure is to allow for more contact tracing and try to find the cause of the virus spread in the community. This hasn't been the district's first case. 

Weston Public Schools will be working with the Weston Health District along with their medical advisor as they move forward.

