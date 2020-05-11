Wethersfield elementary school shifts to full remote learning on November 5

In a letter to parents and community members, the Superintendent a student had tested positive for the virus. As a result, multiple teachers are in quarantine.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — A positive case of COVID-19 has caused Emerson-Williams Elementary School to close for two weeks due to lack of staffing.

In a letter to parents and community members on Wednesday, Superintendent Michael Emmett said a student had tested positive for the virus and was the sibling of another positive case from yesterday. The student was last inside the school on October 26.

Due to contact tracing, the school has been forced to quarantine more staff members and has reached the point where they cannot sufficiently staff the building for in-person classes.

Emerson-Williams will shift from in-person classes starting November 5 and return to in-person learning on November 19, beginning with Cohort II.