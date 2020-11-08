Wethersfield adopts hybrid model while sports remains in flux

Wethersfield's hybrid model will result in two days of in class instruction and three days of remote learning.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — One by one, school districts are rolling out their plans for reopening. Wethersfield is the latest community to announce they are adopting the hybrid model. "We would need to continue to be flexible," said Wethersfield Superintendent of Schools Michael Emmett. When it comes to sports, Glenn Lungarini the Executive Director of CIAC said, "We have to be willing to change." The upcoming year is a moving target.

Wethersfield's hybrid model will result in two days of in class instruction and three days of remote learning. "We had some real challenges in terms of setting up a classroom to be able to facilitate the 6 foot social distancing component so we felt that the hybrid model would work best," said Superintendent Emmett. 15% of families have opted for remote learning. That will help to make social distancing easier. "For example at our elementary schools we are looking at a class size now of between 8 and 10." But 30-40 staff have still reached out to Human Resources to express safety concerns. "This pandemic is creating day after day after day of unknowns," said Emmett.

Wethersfield says they plan to give help to bus drivers. Emmett explained, "We are looking at hiring monitors to keep kids socially distanced. We do expect an increase in the number of kids who are going to be bringing their kids to school and foregoing bus transportation." They will also offer assistance to parents who’s childcare situation just got more complicated. "Currently our “Y” program offers a before and after school care program. We are looking at expanding that to offer childcare opportunities 5 days a week," he said.