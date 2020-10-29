Batcheller Elementary School in Winchester closed until Nov. 4 due to COVID-19 cases

Other public schools in Winchester will remain open

WINCHESTER, Connecticut — Superindentent of Winchester Public Schools, Melony Brady-Shanley, announced that Batcheller Elementary School will be closed until November 4th.

The closure comes after two confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Superintendent Shanley said they will be reassessing the situation with the Torrington Area Health District as more information is learned.

All other Winchester Public Schools will remain open, Superintendent Shanley said. Contact tracing will be conducted throughout today and those who are potentially impacted will be reached out to directly.