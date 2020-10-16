Windham Public Schools goes virtual for the rest of October due to rising COVID-19 cases in the area

The superintendent said the recent spike in cases was negatively affected attendance, mental health, and day-to-day operations of the district

WINDHAM, Conn. — Windham Public Schools announced Friday they will be going virtual until the end of October.

The decision comes after Governor Ned Lamont and health officials identified Windham as one out of 10 communities with spiking COVID-19 cases.

In a letter to community members, Superintendent Dr. Tracy Youngberg acknowledged the complications families may face due to the sudden change. She said that after consultation with the North Central District Health Department (NCDHD), the state Department of Education, Board of Education, and the Windham Town Manager, she believed the change would be best for the community.

Dr. Youngberg said there was "overwhelming" evidence that COVID-19 was not spreading through the schools, but that the illness and the recent spike in cases was having a negative impact on student and staff attendance, elevated anxiety, and was "dominating" the district's day to day activities.