Windsor Locks BOE votes out hybrid-learning --switching to in-person learning

Windsor Locks school district is looking to give a new option to parents, either full in-person instruction, in addition to the option for the full remote.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — A number of teachers in the Windsor Locks School District turned out to a board of education meeting Thursday night with concerns that students and staff are not safe as the board prepares to switch to a full reopening next month.

The board passed a vote to eliminate hybrid learning for middle and high-school students, which means only in person or remote learning remain, but teachers said the district isn’t ready.

Although many teachers and parents spoke out during Thursday's board of education meeting with safety concerns.

“In the classroom, especially the elementary level, social distancing for students is only a priority when it can be achieved, don’t our students deserve better?” teacher Elizabeth Corbo-Vogler said.

“Our voices are not being heard, our concerns are not being addressed, our students' health and safety are being put at risk yet teachers remain anxious to work with the BOE to come to a resolution,” teacher Brian Deming said.

Issues ranged from proper social distancing to where students would eat lunch. Although the nursing staff spoke up during the meeting against some of the concerns surrounding cleaning supplies provided by the district.

“We are using a cleaning product that does in fact kill COVID,” nursing supervisor Lisa Ciaffaglione said.

While the board believes the district is in the position to reopen its doors five days a week beginning November 9th.

“The consensus from the committee this past Monday is that their recommendation based on the health metrics, is we should be operating full in-person,” Superintendent Shawn Parkhurst said.

Faculty said so far only one person has tested positive for covid in the district, but teachers say they need more support from the board as they struggle balancing teaching in-person and online.

“I know the board cares for us as educators and I am really trying and I think we’re all trying to hold each other up right now, and I just would like a little more support on that end,” teacher Alanna Orlandi said.