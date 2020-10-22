Windsor Locks Middle School to operate in remote environment through November 4

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Due to COVID-19, the Windsor Locks Middle School will be moving to a remote environment for two weeks.
In a letter to parents and staff members, Superintendent Shawn Parkhurst said two people from the school community tested positive for COVID-19. Those who have tested positive have been asked to stay at home and quarantine for the next two weeks.
The impacted people were last in the Middle School on October 16 and October 21, respectively. Anyone who is considered in "close contact" with the mentioned people will be contacted by the school or local health officials by Thursday.
Parkhurst added that starting tomorrow Windsor Locks Middle School will be operating in a remote environment. This will last through November 4. Middle School students were dismissed early Thursday due to the potential widespread exposure. Pine Meadow Academy will remain open and is not affected by the plan.
Middle School students will be able to participate in Windsor Lock's grab and go meal program. On October 23 only, WLMS will hot grab and go meal pickup from 11 AM to 1 PM, which will include meals through Monday. The grab and go will then move to Windsor Locks High School starting on October 27, with pickups on Tuesday and Thursdays from 11 AM to 1 PM. Any questions regarding this meal service, please contact Christie Palmer at cpalmer@wlps.org.