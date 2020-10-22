Windsor Locks Middle School to operate in remote environment through November 4

The superintendent released a letter to parents and staff saying two members of the school community tested positive for the virus.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Due to COVID-19, the Windsor Locks Middle School will be moving to a remote environment for two weeks.

In a letter to parents and staff members, Superintendent Shawn Parkhurst said two people from the school community tested positive for COVID-19. Those who have tested positive have been asked to stay at home and quarantine for the next two weeks.

The impacted people were last in the Middle School on October 16 and October 21, respectively. Anyone who is considered in "close contact" with the mentioned people will be contacted by the school or local health officials by Thursday.

Parkhurst added that starting tomorrow Windsor Locks Middle School will be operating in a remote environment. This will last through November 4. Middle School students were dismissed early Thursday due to the potential widespread exposure. Pine Meadow Academy will remain open and is not affected by the plan.