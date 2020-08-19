School supply drive held at Xfinity Theatre

Participants are asked to place their donation in the trunk of their cars, and volunteers will be on-site to collect the donations.

Today, Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz will participate in a back-to-school collection drive for students and teachers at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, 61 Savitt Way, Hartford, CT 06120

The drive is from 10:00 am - 3:00 pm, hosted by iHeart radio.

During the back-to-school collection drive, Lt. Governor Bysiewicz will help collect donations of backpacks, lunch boxes and bags, traditional school supplies, and cleaning supplies.

To maintain proper social distancing, the collection drive will be contactless. Participants are asked to place their donations in the trunk of their cars, and volunteers will be on-site to collect the donations.

The drive comes as the start of school approaches in the state. Some districts have already pushed back their opening dates over safety concerns.

Many teachers and families are voicing their concerns over returning to the classroom.

They say they want a safe and fully funded strategy for returning to school and they are calling the current plan dangerous and irresponsible.

They are asking for in-person learning to be phased in, rather than go back in a couple of weeks all at once.

They are also asking for more funding to cover the costs of PPE, more cleaning and sanitizing, and modifications to classrooms to ensure social distancing, especially in school districts that are already underfunded.

The groups are also highlighting the importance of training for teachers to be able to do distancing learning better than they did in the spring.