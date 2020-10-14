Yale Athletics implements safety measures after 6 test positive for COVID-19

Officials are reminding students to stay vigilant and follow health and safety measures

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — In a letter to the Yale University community, Vice Provost for Health Affairs and Academic Integrity Stephanie Spangler, M.D., said restrictions will be in place after six members of the Yale Athletics community tested positive for COVID-19.

Spangler said they had found the 'cluster of cases' among undergraduates and said it serves as a reminder that the virus is president in the community and that health and safety measures are to be taken seriously.

According to Spangler, the six students who tested positive lived both on and off-campus and were on the same varsity team. At this time it's unknown what team that was.

The cases were identified through Yale's twice-weekly screening program, Spangler said, and the university's testing and tracking team acted quick after receiving the results.

The infected students have been isolated, according to Spangler, and their close contacts identified so they can begin quarantining.

Spangler said that while they continue to watch for any further developments and investigate the possible sources of the outbreak, the university has implemented a number of additional cautionary measures:

All members of the affected team who are presently in New Haven, as well as the Athletics staff who work directly with them, have been asked to quarantine and participate in the testing program, whether or not they are identified as close contacts through the contact tracing program;

All varsity athletic teams and intramural programs will cease in-person training activities for at least the coming week; and

Certain athletic facilities, including Payne Whitney Gymnasium, Ingalls Rink, and the Cullman-Heyman Tennis Center, will be closed for cleaning until Monday, October 19, 2020.