Yale moves to orange COVID-19 alert level

University athletics will also move back to Phase 0. Yale identified a "cluster" of 20 cases in multiple university buildings.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Yale University has moved into an orange COVID-19 alert level due to rising cases of the virus.

Yale Daily News tweeted Friday night saying testing identified a "cluster" of 20 cases among students in Hopper, Davenport, and Saybrook. Yale Athletics has also moved back to Phase 0.

Orange level protocols include classes being moved to online learning and visitors will not be allowed on campus. The students impacted have been asked to quarantine in their suites.

The City of New Britain was issued a COVID-19 red alert status for having a 17.5 case rate per 100,000 population. Connecticut announced Thursday, 68 towns including New Haven have red alert status.

