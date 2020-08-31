Classes begin at Yale University

The school is seeing some changes amid COVID-19 challenges

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Students will be heading back to class today at Yale University.

Yale will welcome graduates and a portion of undergraduate students back to the classroom.

A number of students have already moved back in last week.

The university is requiring students to take a COVID-19 before returning, and sign a community compact about the new rules they have to abide by.

Yale will be limiting in-person classes, meetings, and social gatherings this fall; Meal services will be modified to avoid crowding in dining rooms.

Last week, Yale sent a letter to its students stating that no student in the New Haven area living on or off campus can throw or attend a party with more than 10 people.