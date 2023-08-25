'They're giving back to the community': Back-to-school event in Hartford gives free school supplies to families

Families were able to collect backpacks and school supplies, as well as take advantage of medical resources ahead of the new school year.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Back to school never looked so busy. The Angel of Edgewood, a local non-profit, hosted the third annual Back to School Extravaganza in Hartford on Friday for school families to get the supplies they need to start the school year on the right foot.

"There’s a need and we know there’s a need," said Denise Drummond with the Connecticut General Assembly's Commission on Women, Children, Seniors, Equity and Opportunity (CWCSEO).

The Angel of Edgewood serves as a food security resource in the community. They partnered with the CWCSEO to put on one of the biggest back-to-school events in the area.

Thousands of pounds of supplies were given out completely free of charge at Dunkin' Park in Hartford.

"Not only free backpacks and free school supplies but to also provide them with services, resources, things that they need to be successful in the upcoming school year," said Drummond.

With the start of the new school year just days away, the event helped get students excited to head back into the classroom.

"It’s cool, I’m picking up bags. I already have three bags," said Max Steverson who is entering the fourth grade.

"They’re giving back to the community and that’s all that matters to me and that helps out a lot," said Michelle Steverson.

In addition to all the snacks and school supplies, families took advantage of free medical services and basic necessities to make sure every child has what they need in school and at home.

"When you look around and see all the families it’s just a warm feeling to know you’re able to help out in some way," said Drummond.

Students around the state will head back to school next week. In the City of Hartford, public schools are back in session on Tuesday.

