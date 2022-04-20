State rolls out new math, financial literacy curricula for middle and high school

The rollout includes new math curricula for grades six through eight, as well as financial literacy curricula for grades six through 12.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The state of Connecticut is introducing new model math and finance curricula, created for middle and high school students.

This is the state Department of Education's first phase of rolling out new curricula, which includes math curricula for grades six through eight, as well as financial literacy curricula for grades six through 12.

The course curricula are available for educators on the state's digital library, goopenct.org

For the financial literacy curricula, there are separate courses for middle school and high school students. The units for middle school classrooms would include learning about money values, credit, making long-term financial goals, and investments. High school classrooms can expect to learn about retirement savings plans, taxes, marketing and advertising techniques to encourage spending, and the roles FAFSA has in applying for college financial aid.

The math curricula for middle school have been put together for grades six, seven, and eight.

Last year, Senate Bill No. 1202 was signed into law, which requires the state Department of Education to develop "age-appropriate and rigorous" curricula for students across Connecticut.

This is the first time the department has created curricula to add to the existing local curricula available. The DoE collaborated with the State Education Resource Center, subject matter experts, district officials, educators, and additional stakeholders.

“Connecticut continues to be a leader in public education, and the accessibility and evidence-based nature of these curricula are no exception,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “These curricula will supplement the amazing work already happening in our school districts and promote student success.”

Connecticut is now one of 19 open-source education resource states in the country.

