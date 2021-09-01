Connecticut test scores show students learn better in person

The largest impact appeared to be in mathematics scores.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Newly released test scores show students who had in-person learning for more than 75% of their school days during the height of the pandemic fared better academically in Connecticut.

State education officials announced Tuesday that those students who learned in hybrid or remote models showed “substantially weaker achievement and growth” during the pandemic.

The largest impact appeared to be in mathematics scores. State officials urged people not to compare one district’s test scores with another’s, noting it was beyond the control of local education officials as to whether schools could remain open, given the changing health conditions.

