Students at 13 CREC schools to receive free breakfast, lunch

CREC said that household income applications are no longer required to determine if students are eligible for free or reduced-price meals.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Students at 13 Capitol Region Education Council (CREC) schools will be able to receive a free breakfast and lunch this upcoming school year.

CREC said they are participating in the Community Eligibility Provision as part of the National School Lunch Program.

Under this provision, school districts that are participating will provide a free breakfast and lunch to all students at all times.

Due to the provision, CREC said that household income applications are no longer required to determine if students are eligible for free or reduced-price meals.

All students will be served breakfast and lunch at the following schools:

· CREC Academy of Aerospace and Engineering (6-12)

· CREC Academy of Aerospace and Engineering Elementary School (PreK-5)

· CREC Academy of Computer Science and Engineering (9-12)

· CREC Academy of Computer Science and Engineering Middle School (6-8)

· CREC Academy of International Studies (6-12)

· CREC Academy on International Studies Elementary

· CREC Academy of Science and Innovation (6-12)

· CREC Ana Grace Academy of the Arts School (PreK-8)

· CREC Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts Full Day (9-12)

· CREC Impact Academy (9-12)

· CREC John J. Allison Jr. Polaris Center

· CREC Reggio Magnet School of the Arts (PreK-5)

· CREC University of Hartford Magnet School (PreK-5)

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.