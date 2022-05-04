Enfield school closed Thursday, Friday as dozens of staff call out sick

The Barnard School has about 40 teachers out of 75 calling out sick related to COVID.

ENFIELD, Conn. — A school in Enfield is closing Thursday and Friday as dozens of teachers are out with COVID, the superintendent told FOX61 on Wednesday.

The Barnard School has about 40 teachers out of 75 calling out sick related to COVID, according to the superintendent.

The days off will be treated like snow days with the intent to make them up, instead of seeking approval for remote learning on such short notice, administrators said.

The Barnard School saw a high number of staff members call out sick related to COVID throughout this week, as they initially anticipated closing Tuesday due to staffing issues.

