Masks will become optional in Hamden schools later this month after BOE vote

There were about two hours of discussion on this topic between the board and public comment, and a very heated one at that.

HAMDEN, Conn. — The Hamden Board of Education decided to move to a mask optional policy for its schools, starting on March 21. The board came to that decision in a 4-3 vote during a meeting Tuesday evening.

There was very tense energy in the room during the meeting on Tuesday night, and the tension even led up to the meeting: some board members said they received threats against themselves and their children over the last week.

There were about two hours of discussion on this topic between the board and public comment, and a very heated one at that.

Those in favor of removing masks or having mask choice cited low COVID rates in town, mental health concerns, and, some kids say that they have difficulties breathing.

On the other hand, those who supported keeping masks on for longer say COVID is still among us and they want to see how other school systems fare and make sure a transition plan is in place.

"I believe that it was done with the best intentions in mind, but it is harming our kids," said Hamden parent Eva Schreck. "Our kids don’t like wearing it. It’s keeping them distant from each other after they had been locked down and out of school."

"My reasoning for maintaining the masks has a lot to do with my belief that COVID is still among us," said Dr. David Asbery, a Hamden Board of Education member. "I just visited a family that caught COVID. It is still here."

Before the meeting, demonstrators rallied outside calling for two things: To unmask kids and allow for mask choice.

After the vote, we heard from some of them, who are disappointed with the decision to wait until March 21, many on this side of the debate wanted the mask mandate to end Tuesday night.

Ultimately, they will have to wait about two weeks before masks are optional.

Most districts have moved to mask optional policies across the state, masks are still required at New Haven and Hartford schools.

District officials at the meeting said there is a transition plan they’re working on. There was some discussion about whether kids who appear sick at school will have to mask up, but no further details were given about that Tuesday night.

Elisha Machado is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at emachado@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.