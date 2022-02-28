Hamden BOE will decide on mask mandate Monday night

BOE has asked speakers to submit comments ahead of time

HAMDEN, Conn. — The Hamden Board of Education will convene on Zoom for a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday to discuss whether or not to continue to require mask-wearing in schools.

As of Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont's state-wide mandate requiring masks in schools has expired. It is now up to local school districts to make that choice.

"If they decide not to have masks required, it doesn’t matter to me," said Amanda Vazquez, a Hamden High School student.

But Vazquez said she still plans to mask up, no matter what the higher ups choose to do.

"Because I feel like it’s safer that way for everyone else and me," Vazquez said.

Other students FOX61 spoke to are also feeling indifferent.

“I mean, it’s just normal at this point," said Katie Dolan, a student at Hamden High School. "Just let people do what they feel comfortable with."

Dolan is still undecided on if she plans to wear her mask, should the BOE lift the mandate.

In the meantime, another Hamden student, this time on the elementary level, has started a petition in favor of lifting the mandate. That student is planning a rally for 6:15 p.m. Monday night in front of the Board of Education on 60 Putnam Avenue.

In the petition, 10-year-old Alexios Selearis writes, "Being masked is taking away from our individuality. It makes it seem like we are all the same, like we are blank faces. I want to be free and I want to be me. Not the me the president wants me to be, not the me the governor or mayor wants me to be and not the me my principals, teachers, or parents want me to be. I want to be the ME that I want to be."

So far, more than 600 people have signed that petition. FOX61 reached out to the spokesperson for that petition but did not hear back.

However, there's a petition created by pro-mask parents, in favor of keeping masks in schools.

"I think we all share the goal that we want to have our kids not have to wear masks anymore. It's inconvenient, it's uncomfortable for a lot of kids. I think the concerns are that we still see our medical experts saying that it's not yet quite safe," said Sarah Dunn, a Hamden parent and healthcare worker who helped create the parent petition.

Dunn said her kids have had complaints about the masks, as many do, but they understand the benefit for the greater good of keeping them on, at least for a little longer.

"We understand that some students can't wear masks because of medical issues or need special considerations. And that makes it all the more important for people who can wear masks to do so," Dunn said.

This is all coming on the heels of Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett lifting the town-wide indoor mask mandate on Friday.

"Right now, our level of infection is much better. We are much improved over what was going on in January, where we has 700 cases per 100,000 residents," Garrett said. "We're now at 12.7, I believe, cases per 100,000 residents and we're in the orange zone, which means that masks are more optional in indoor public spaces."

But Mayor Garrett said when it comes to kids, there is a much different vaccination rate and decision-making process.

"With our school-aged children, we have vaccination rates at about 37.7% for 5 to 11 year old's which is unfortunately really low," Garrett said. "So our school population is more at risk with those low vaccination numbers.

Garrett said she's been in talks with the board of education and the superintendent, and many are leaning toward keeping the mandate in place for now.

"But it's something that we're going to continue to evaluate as hopefully, our vaccination rates increase and our community risk decreases," Garrett said.

But who's involved in this decision?

"We're speaking with Quinnipiack Valley Health District and Cornell Scott-Hill Health. They're consulting with us and keeping us apprised of CDC guidelines and guidelines set by the Connecticut Department of Public Health," Garrett said.

In the meantime, the board is calling on parents to submit their thoughts to publicinput@hamden.org. Parents have until 1 p.m. on Monday to do so, those posts will be shared with the public and considered by the board before they convene at 6:30 p.m.

To join the virtual board meeting on Feb. 28, click here.

Julia LeBlanc is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jleblanc@fox61.com Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.