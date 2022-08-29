Hartford students receive warm welcome on first day of school

Students received a very loud, yet warm welcome back to the classroom to build positive energy instead of nerves.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — It's the first day of school for Hartford Public Schools and students at Sarah J. Rawson School got a warm welcome back into the classroom on Monday morning.

With the help of the local community, students received a very loud, yet warm welcome back to the classroom to build positive energy instead of nerves.

Behind the celebrations were the Calling All Brothers, a group of local men that work to inspire the community, especially the young students in the city.

"Just wanting to mentor and be here for our kids on the first day of school," said Pastor AJ Johnson, the founder of Calling All Brothers.

How cool is this!! A hype line to enter Rawson Elementary in Hartford and the kids LOVE IT!! @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/0s3pUyKgv1 — Lindsey Kane (@lindseykanetv) August 29, 2022

A lot of high fives and smiles help students start the year off on the right note.

"Just some positive energy like the Super Bowl, you walk into the tunnel for the biggest game of your life and we wanted to be there for our students as they come in," said Johnson.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz joined in on the fun, saying the support these students see on their first day is important for their success throughout the entire year.

"It’s really important to have adult mentors we need teachers that are role models for our kids, especially teachers of color," said Bysiewicz. "Some of our families don’t have parental figures to give guidance so it’s exciting to have mentors in the community mentoring our kids."

Back to school in Hartford! A big group is getting ready to welcome students at Sarah J. Rawson Elementary! Music, a lot of cheering, these students are walking into a little party! Details on @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/7Jtlr0Ib18 — Lindsey Kane (@lindseykanetv) August 29, 2022

The welcome party is a tradition in the city but took a back seat during the pandemic

Hartford Public Schools Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez said they want to show the students how much they're loved and supported.

"Routines and structures are important for all of us, especially young people and making sure students build relationships with one another and getting back to learning," said Torres-Rodriguez.

A message heard loud and clear.

Calling All Brothers will be welcoming other students at other schools in Hartford through the rest of the week.

Lindsey Kane is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at Lkane@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.