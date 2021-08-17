Hartford Public Schools hosts back to school giveaway, vaccine clinic

HARTFORD, Conn. — As parents and students get ready for the upcoming school year, Hartford Public Schools will be holding a back-to-school giveaway as well as a chance for students and parents to get vaccinated.
The giveaway will include free backpacks and school supplies, ice cream, and more.
The event will take place August 17 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. and eligible parents, guardians, and students will also be able to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
The giveaway will be held at five locations:
- Breakthrough Magnet School South | 290 Brookfield Street, Hartford
- Hartford Public High School | 55 Forest Street, Hartford
- M.D. Fox School | 470 Maple Avenue, Hartford
- Weaver High School | 415 Granby Street, Hartford
- Wish Museum School | 350 Barbour Street, Hartford
