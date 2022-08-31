Middletown community gives big welcome back to students starting classes

Students at Beman Middle School walked into the building on the first day of school with jitters and an army of support behind them.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Students heading back to school in Middletown had overwhelming support Wednesday from the local community as they started off the new year.

"We know how important it is to just support our youth," said Charles Mullins, from Middletown.

"That’s what it’s all about. It’s all about seeing them have that happiness of coming back into school and to be excited about the first day of school because it sets the tone for them on how the year will be," said Anthony Williams, a guidance counselor at Beman Middle School.

The organization, Change the Narrative, brought community members from all over the city to join in on the big welcome.

Their mission is to help students realize they can be whatever they want to be, and they'll always have people ready to jump in if they need any help.

"It’s kind of shocking with the DJ, the police, it makes you feel safe, all the teachers are out here. I think it’s really cool," said Jonathan Castro, a parent of a 6th grader.

'It's awesome to see the community come out, the police department, the mayor, all of the organizations like the masons of Middletown," said the founder of Change the Narrative, Ahmad Daniels. "They all came out to celebrate with us and it’s good for us to come together and we can be the blueprint for the nation and the rest of the United States."

With the community helping to ease the students' nerves about a big transition, it's the parents that now also feel at ease.

"Meeting new friends, it’s three floors so he’s nervous about getting lost not knowing where he’s at but I think he’ll be ok," said Castro.

Change the Narrative plans to make next year's welcome back event bigger and better than before.

They're driving to hit all the schools in the City of Middletown to give them all a big show of support.

