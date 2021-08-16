YMCA tackles after school needs in New Haven

Over 45 children will be working on everything from homework to exploring their passions.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The time is almost here when kids in New Haven will trade in the bus to summer camp for the bus back to school.

With the school year starting up again, the local YMCA branch is gearing up to welcome more than 45 children. They'll be working on everything from homework to exploring their passions.

“When you sign up for the program all of that is included, It might be stem, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and swimming is Tuesday and basketball is Thursday, And chess team is somewhere in between, you get all of that when you sign up,” said Tim Bartlett with the Central Connecticut Coast YMCA.

“It keeps them learning, that way they don’t forget anything,” New Haven dad Mikshon Young told FOX61.

Young is sending his youngest to the non-profit’s after-school program, saying he'll be able to interact with more kids and have the opportunity to find things he enjoys and loves.

Families pay on a sliding scale based on need and kids can stay from when school gets out through dinner time.

“If there is going to be a time when children may get into situations that may be less than admirable, it is going to be those after school hours if they don’t have somebody to keep an eye on them," explained Bartlett. "So not only do we keep an eye on them, (but) we also provide activities that are enriching, educational and fun all the same time when they might not have that opportunity at home."

Young said he’s already seen growth in his child and is ready for September

“I want to see what else he brings home to learn, what else he’s going to give to me as a challenge, to help me learn something,” said Young.

Zonasia Stevens, who's heading into first grade and participates in the program, is also hoping the new year gets off to a great start.

“You can’t be nervous. Make sure you have a fun time at school,” she advised.

The YMCA’s afterschool program still has openings. Learn more on their website.

