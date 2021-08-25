Quinnipiac University welcoming freshmen, transfer students on move-in day

More than 600 students are expected to show up on campus Wednesday.

HAMDEN, Conn. — In a sure sign of summer's end, students are moving in to their college dorms!

More than 600 first year and transfer students are expected to show up to the Quinnipiac University campus on Wednesday.

Upperclassmen will move in at different times this week up until Sunday.

These students will need to be carrying more than just their bags — they’ll need to have their COVID-19 shots, too.

The university has taken a strong stance on mandating vaccinations, requiring students to get their shots by Sept. 14.

They're also required to show proof of it— or pay a fine of up to $2,200 each semester.

Students who do not show proof of vaccination must also be tested weekly for COVID-19 and will have to pay $100 any time they miss a week.

Along with the fines, officials said that if a student has not fulfilled the vaccination requirement by September 14, they will lose access to the Quinnipiac network and wi-fi.

It’s move-in day here at @QuinnipiacU!



The students we’ve talked to so far are excited for what feels like a fresh start after a difficult year last year.



The university points out that the deadline for medical exemptions had passed on July 6, and any exemption filed now will be considered on a case by case basis. The timing for religious exemptions, the school said, has passed.

Quinnipiac is also playing a major role in what's called Connecticut's Public Health College Corps, which is a group of more than 100 students trained to encourage vaccinations in young people.

"Just because it doesn’t affect you it can affect people around you," Evan Jasek said. "Grandparents, aunts and uncles. People who are high risk. You don’t think about it like that."

