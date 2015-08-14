School Squad Blog: South Windsor joins other towns and cities in requiring masks for schools

As schools reopen this fall, there are a number of changes. We hope to sort them all out for you.

HARTFORD, Conn. — South Windsor joins other towns and cities in requiring masks for schools

South Windsor's Superintendent of Schools, Kate Carter, announced that masks will be required as school starts off in the next few weeks.

Through executive orders issued by the Governor, all students and staff are required to wear masks in indoor school settings. Additionally, masks must be worn in all public transportation vehicles, including school buses. These executive orders are reflective of the guidance being provided by the CDC, the Department of Public Health and the American Academy of Pedi-atrics. Currently masks are not required for outdoor activities, including recess and PE. These executive orders remain in place until September 30. CDC and DPH guidance and/or future executive orders will determine the status of masks in schools as of October 1, 2021."

West Hartford and Hartford are among the municipalities that have similar policies.





Tax Free Weeks

Connecticut - Sunday, August 15, through Saturday, August 21 See details here

Massachusetts - August 14 and 15. See details here

Rhode Island - Sunday, August 8, through Saturday, August 14. See details here

First day back to school photos 1/1 1 / 1

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.