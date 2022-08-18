Calling all parents and caregivers! Share your back-to-school wisdom (or worries) in FOX61's new Parent Survey

FOX61 launched the 2022 Back-to-School Survey to hear directly from parents and caregivers about how they are getting their children ready for the new school year.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The start of the new school year is just around the corner and we want to hear from you!

The FOX61 School Squad wants to help parents and caregivers in Connecticut – and all over the country – as they prepare for their children to return to the classroom for another school year.

The 2022 Back-to-School Survey will help parents and caregivers share their perspectives, concerns, and more on various topics including learning levels, school safety, finances, and more.

The FOX61 School Squad hopes to use this information as a resource to generate intentional back-to-school coverage that impacts Connecticut’s families and share wisdom from parent to parent.

In the survey, you can select your student’s district and share questions you may have about the upcoming school year.

If you have trouble with the form below, click here to access the survey.

SCHOOL SQUAD STORIES: CREC hosts backpack giveaway, block party

SCHOOL SQUAD STORIES: Hartford students gear up for new school year at Dunkin' Donuts Park

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.