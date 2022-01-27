Sheff vs. O'Neill settlement between state, plaintiffs to be announced

Originally filed in 1989, the case got its name from an elementary school child who has long since graduated and a governor who left office 31 years ago.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The parties in the Sheff v. O'Neill case that has spurred decades of work to correct racial segregation in Connecticut are expected to announce a final settlement to the case on Thursday.

At 2 p.m. Thursday, Attorney General William Tong is expected to present a final settlement in the case to the State Supreme Court. If the court accepts the terms and it is approved by the legislature, the state said the agreement will "provide a historic investment in educational opportunities for Hartford students and will end over 30 years of litigation and court oversight."

Gov. Ned Lamont, Elizabeth Horton Sheff - the main plaintiff's mother - Tong, and others will hold a press conference at 4 p.m.

Originally filed in 1989, the case took its name from an elementary school child, who has long since graduated and a governor who left office 31 years ago. The case was filed in order to address inequities in education between Hartford schools and other communities in the state. It is considered a landmark civil rights lawsuit, working to provide equal students access to quality, integrated public education in Connecticut.

The case was filed on behalf of Milo Sheff, a fourth-grade student at Annie Fisher School at the time, and 16 other students. Most lived in Hartford, and some lived in surrounding towns. Milo's mother Elizabeth Horton-Sheff went on to be elected to the Hartford Common Council in the 1990s. "O'Neill" was Bill O'Neill, who served as governor from 1980 to 1991. He died in 2007.

The state supreme court ruled on the case in 1996, that "the racial and socioeconomic isolation of Hartford schoolchildren violates the state constitution," according to a website dedicated to the case. The court did not provide remedies to resolve the issue, however.

In 1997, the state legislature passed a bill, signed by then-Gov. John Rowland, that called for the state to take over the Hartford school system for five years, a commitment to early childhood education, and a two-way voluntary integration program, giving Hartford students the opportunity to go to public schools in the suburbs, and suburban students the opportunity to attend public schools in Hartford, at no cost to the student’s family.

Prior to the legislative action, Hartford entered into an agreement with a private company, Education Alternatives Inc, or EAI, to manage the schools in 1994. The company pulled out after several controversial years.

In early 2003, the state legislature approved a Phase II settlement to part of the Sheff case which would allow for eight magnet schools to be established in Hartford.

Five years later, the state and the plaintiffs agreed to a new five-year settlement, Phase III, that called for more magnet schools and more opportunities with the Open Choice program.

According to the Center for Children's Advocacy, when the goal of having 41% of Hartford school children being in "reduced isolation settings" wasn't met, Phase 2 was extended a year. That goal was met within a year. That number was later increased to 47.5% of the students and then later 50%. The latter goal was not met by 2017, and the plaintiffs sought further implementation of the original ruling. In August, the superior court agreed.

An agreement in 2020, substantially increased the seats available to Hartford students in more diverse settings and ensure that all students who want to take part in the voluntary school choice program to be able to participate. The protocols for entry into the school choice program were changed to be based on socioeconomic status.

