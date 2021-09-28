South Windsor parent group speaks out against mask mandate at Board of Education meeting

The Parent Choice Group of South Windsor said parents should be able to choose whether or not their children wear masks or not at school.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — Parents and residents spoke out Tuesday night against mask mandates in schools at a Board of Education meeting.

The Parent Choice Group of South Windsor said parents should be able to choose whether or not their children wear masks or not at school. They’re calling on the board to do away with mask mandates in the classroom.

South Windsor High School 9th grader, Angelina Mundo shared the affects she’s seen on her mental health during the board’s public comment period.



“When COVID happened everything changed," Mundo said. "My anxiety started to grow worse and worse to the point where I was waking up with stomach aches every morning."



Others told the board that masks have caused breathing difficulties and learning challenges for their children.



“Let me sign a waiver accepting responsibility. This way you’re not responsible for the harm you are causing my child by limiting her ability to breathe,” one parent said before the board.

The legislature extended many of Governor Lamont’s executive powers including one that continues the mask requirement in schools, childcare facilities, and certain higher-risk settings.

Parents Choice Group of South Windsor expressed disappointment with the extension.

“It’s very sad to see,” Lauren Chung told FOX61. “They were elected to speak for the people. They were elected to do the people’s business and they are neglecting that power and literally yielding it all to the governor.”

The group asked the board to change their policies, allowing parents to choose whether their children wear masks or not. Some even cited data that children are less likely to contract the virus.

The CDC said that children are less likely to get severely ill or die from COVID-19 but still, 390 children ages 0-17 died from COVID-19.

The CDC recommends masks indoors for teachers, students and staff regardless of vaccination status due to the circulation of the delta variant, saying schools with universal mask policies are less likely to have COVID-19 outbreaks.

The topic of mask mandates was not on the boards agenda tonight so no decision was made and the board did not respond during the meeting.

When FOX61 asked for comment, the superintendent and board chairman would not respond.

Elisha Machado is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at emachado@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.