Tax free week means deals on back to school fashion

HARTFORD, Conn. — Now is the time to do back-to-school shopping.

Tax free week in Connecticut started on Sunday and will continue through Saturday. Most clothing and footwear under $100 is exempt from Connecticut’s 6.35% sales and use tax. That applies to each eligible item, regardless of how many items your purchase.

Unfortunately, School supplies like backpacks, notebooks, pens, pencils and tech are not part of the tax holiday. But there are still a lot of deals to be found.

“Beyond just the tax free, all the different retailers are promoting great sales as we go through the next few weeks,” says Kate Terriciano from the CT Post Mall in Milford.

Online sales of eligible items are tax free too. Shoppers can stack the deals by using discount codes on items that are already tax free.

When it comes to back-to-school fashion, Athleisure is still in for everyone. Terriciano suggests pairing them with high-top sneakers which are back in a big way.

Tie Dye patterns are still ”a do”. When it comes to denim, it’s straight legs, baggy or wide legged.

Retro styles like pleated skirts, sweater vests and scarf headbands are making a comeback, and in vivid, bright shades.

Colored leather jackets are popular as well as Boho dresses, for a chic, comfy effortless look.

There are a lot of deals out there that will help stack the money-saving effort. A quick search on the website RetailMeNot.com shows discounts for websites like Tilly’s, Hollister, Old Navy, Carter’s and The Children’s Place. So don’t forget to grab those discount codes if your doing tax free shopping online. Some will get you up to 60% off some items, plus no sales tax. That’s what we call a major deal.

Just remember to snatch up those deals by Saturday, that’s when tax free week ends.

