'We like it here': Parents feel bittersweet as UConn freshmen move into dorms

STORRS, Connecticut — The freshman class at the University of Connecticut spent Friday unpacking their dorms and getting ready for the start of the new school year.

The day is exciting for the new Huskies but, of course, bittersweet for parents. 

"I’m a little nervous but I’m definitely excited but happy to move in," said Elizabeth Ly, a freshman. 

Parents got an early start at Towers dorms on the Storrs campus. They said beating the morning traffic still doesn't help with beating the stress. 

"I’m feeling stressed out excited and sad all at the same time," said one parent.

It was a bittersweet moment for the parents, watching their kids start a new chapter away from home.

"We're very excited. I know she’s excited a little nervous but looking forward to the experience but of course we’re going to miss her very much," said one parent. "I’m sure I’ll be crying on the way home too."

"It’s going to be a change, at home is going to be kind of quiet," said Phil Ly, a parent from Tolland. 

With all the emotions, one thing is still for sure, everyone is proud to be part of the Husky family.

"I liked all the different extra curricular activities and all the classes they offer," said Ly.  

"She wants to be a doctor of some sort. It was really a good school for her major," said one parent. 

"It's one of the best schools in New England, so we like it here," said Ly. 

For some families, UConn is a tradition that will continue for generations to come. 

"My husband and I both graduated from UConn, we come up here for basketball games and to visit the campus. "We have a lot of husky pride in our house," said one parent from Trumbull. 

The Class of 2026 will now get ready for a weekend of activities. 

The rest of campus moves in Saturday and Sunday before the first day of classes on Monday. 

