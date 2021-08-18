West Hartford prepares to return to school: Everything you need to know

FOX61 School Squad gives an in-depth look into how schools are preparing to welcome students back into the classroom.

Nearly 9,500 students at West Hartford Public Schools are getting ready to return to the classroom. For some of them, it will mark their return to in-person learning for the first time in nearly two years.

RETURNING TO THE CLASSROOM :

As the countdown for the first day of school is well underway, Bugbee Elementary School Principal Kelly Brouse gave the FOX61 School Squad a tour of the school to show how things will look a little different in the classroom this year.

"This year, the desks are three feet apart instead of six feet which is terrific,” Brouse said.

The three feet of distance is the main difference this year for Bugbee Bees. It will allow them to be closer together, as long as they’re wearing a mask at all times.

Gov. Ned Lamont reinforced a previous mask mandate for at least another month, but the West Hartford Schools superintendent put their own mask mandate in place prior to that announcement.

“We’re going to see how the year goes, you know. Ideally, of course, we want to be without masks, when this is behind us. But, we have people in our community that we need to protect,” Brouse said.

Like the elementary students at Bugbee. None of the kids there are old enough to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Plus, it’s not required for West Hartford teachers. So, small group sessions with three students or more will go on, but with safety precautions in place.

"And if they have to bring on more than three kids to that table, we track the groups. So we know who's with that group if we ever had to contact trace,” Brouse said. “We're going to say, this week you four are you know, the red lady bugs’ and then, yeah, in 15-minute intervals, the class will move around to the different centers.”

That’s the timeframe the school is sticking to for person-to-person contact. That’ll help with contact tracing purposes, should someone test positive for the virus.

"So we have those rotations And that's just good instructional practice, it was there all along, but we're being a little more thoughtful about it so we just know where everyone is if they ever get a little closer than three feet,” Brouse said.

The school is bringing its kindergarten centers back, along with its reading carpets.

“If I was the teacher and I was doing an activity at the whiteboard or the smartboard, I might ask the three rows in the back to come find their spots, which are already assigned on the rug. And then, the two rows in the front can stay at their seats,” Brouse said.

The school is also utilizing outdoor spaces as much as possible. Students may spend time outdoors for physical education classes, recess and lunch. They will be mingling with their whole grade during those social hours, instead of just seeing their own cohorts, like last year.

"We know that if a kid is feeling nervous or unsafe, they're just not going to be their best and they're not always equipped to tell us how they're feeling. So we have to focus on making them feel safe and connected and then those friendships are vital to making sure they are their best in the classroom,” Brouse said.