Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona pens letter to parents and students

CONNECTICUT, USA — First Lady Dr.Jill Biden and newly appointed Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona visited a Meriden elementary school Wednesday.

Dr.Cardona, a Meriden native, was confirmed as the Secretary of Education on Monday. He was serving as the Education Commissioner of Connecticut before President Biden nominated him.

On Wednesday evening, Dr. Cardona tweeted a statement from his account addressing parents and students with a letter, which thanked them for their hard work and outlined his priorities.

The Secretary wrote the first priority is to return students back to the classroom for in-person learning. In Connecticut, schools have gone back and forth teaching students remotely and in-person.

Another concern of Dr. Cardona was opportunity gaps in the education system citing out-of-reach higher education including learners of color.

"We know that, given the right support, resources, and opportunities, our potential is boundless. Despite our worries as parents, this year we've seen new proofs of our children's ingenuity, optimism, and ability to overcome the toughest of circumstances," said Dr. Cardona in the letter.