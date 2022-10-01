Some Waterbury public schools to temporarily convert to half-days amid staffing shortages

The school district said the change would “relieve the district of the current staff shortage and transportation concerns affected by COVID-19.”

WATERBURY, Conn. — Some Waterbury public schools will temporarily convert to half-days in an effort to mitigate ongoing staff and bus transportation shortages, officials announced Monday.

The school district announced that the schools would temporarily change to half days to “relieve the district of the current staff shortage and transportation concerns affected by COVID-19.” The change will start Tuesday until Friday, Jan. 14.

The provisional schedule will closely resemble the 2020-2021-year schedule with an emphasis on core academics during the school day.

“We know that COVID-19 has been a challenging time for both our community and school district,” Superintendent Dr. Verna Ruffin said in a statement. “Administration and staff are working relentlessly to provide solutions to new and ongoing issues that arise due to COVID-19.”

The new schedule will eliminate lunch periods and will provide students with a “grab-and-go” breakfast and lunch. Meanwhile, electives will be provided in the afternoon which will allow for extra staff to be available to support staff shortages.

The new schedule times per school are:

High School

Waterbury Career Academy and Waterbury Arts Magnet School: 7:20 a.m. – 11:20 a.m.

Crosby, Kennedy, Wilby, Enlightenment and State Street Program: 9:50 a.m. – 1:50 p.m.

Middle School

Wallace, West Side and North End: 7:50 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.

Pre-K

Bucks Hill Annex Full Day: 9 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Bucks Hill Annex Morning Session: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Bucks Hill Annex Afternoon Session: 11:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.

All other Waterbury Public Schools will continue to follow the current full-day schedule. Officials said the district will continue to monitor operations and provide updates as needed.

The news comes after school officials sent out a letter to parents on Sunday canceling in-person classes for students on Monday. It remained a workday for staff.

