Somers student wins Connecticut Spelling Bee, will represent state at national contest

Nathan Settevendemie correctly spelled 19 words including vicissitudes,” “contumelious,” “arenaceous”, “dimorphism”, and "incisiform."

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A Somers 6th grader will represent the state of Connecticut in this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Nathan Settevendemie, who attends Mabelle B. Avery Middle School in Somers, rose to the top at the Connecticut Spelling Bee on Sunday to represent the state in Maryland this summer.

During Sunday’s competition in West Hartford, Settevendemie took to the microphone 19 times tackling words like “sunseeker”, “phenotype”, vicissitudes,” “contumelious,” “arenaceous” and “dimorphism” before correctly spelling his winning word “incisiform.”

According to Merriam-Webster, the word “incisiform” means having the form of or resembling a typical incisor tooth.

The Connecticut Spelling Bee was presented by the Noah Webster House & West Hartford Historical Society. Hayden Hughes, a veteran Connecticut Spelling Bee competitor, earned 2nd place for the third year in a row.

Settevendemie is the second member of his family to represent Connecticut at a national stage. Last year, his older sister Julia Settevendemie came in 49th in the 2022 national contest.

The 2023 Scripts National Spelling Bee will be held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Port Washington, Maryland on May 28 through June 3.

Scripps estimates that around 11 million students participate in the spelling program each year.

