First of its kind STEAM lab opens in Hartford North End preschool

The science, technology, engineering, arts and math lab is open to infants three months old to kids five years old at the Women's League.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A new STEAM lab is open at the Women's League Child Development Center in Hartford.

The science, technology, engineering, arts and math lab is for preschoolers and toddlers to help them develop important life skills at a young age.

The little learners dressed in their new scientist coats were the first toddlers and infants in the state to explore the preschool's steam learning lab.

"This room is a culmination of a plan that started about three years ago to really reach out to our children and make sure we give them a rich experience in science," said Executive Director, Karen Lott.

STEAM activities help the 200 children at the center get an early push to a successful future.

The center primarily sees Black and brown children from low-income families.

Lott said they're bridging the gap to make sure all children in the area get the same opportunities regardless of income.

"We want to make sure we start with the babies and build that foundation as they’re growing. It taps into the natural curiosity children have about the world around them," said Lott.

For children three months old to five years old, the possibilities in the lab are endless.

"They’ll explore ramps, explore lighting explore, putting things together," said Lott.

For Melinda Johnson, it's important for her 3-year-old son, Addison, to dream big.

"Starting that language early for them is important, if you ask Addison he might say 'I want to be an engineer I want to be an astronaut' but now he has the skills to put that belief in himself and that’s exciting," said Johnson.

Skills he can now learn right here at home.

"You don’t have to travel outside of Hartford or outside of our community to get access to resources for our children it’s right here," said Johnson.

The Women's League is hoping to open the STEAM lab after school hours and on the weekends to encourage parents to come in with their children and see what they’re learning in school.

